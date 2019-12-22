Priya Prakash Varrier: My parents asked me was what’s in the video that it’s going viral

When asked how her parents react to the viral video, she replied, "I remember my parents’ reaction very well. One question that both my mom and dad asked me was what’s in the video that it’s going viral."

Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight star when her winking scene from the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral, is now working on her second Bollywood film, Love Hackers, in Lucknow after Bungalow. In an interview with Bombay Times, the actress opened up on the sudden stardom, her parents' reaction to the viral wink video and the dark side of social media among others. When asked if she faced any major issues after you she became wink girl to which she said that she didn't face big issues, however, it took her a lot of time to realize what was happening to her. She added how after the song's release, the next morning she received many calls from newspapers and challenges and that time she got to know that she became an overnight internet sensation. She added how she had just 1000 followers and now she has whopping 7.4 million followers online. She also shared how she has been trolled many times and when she sees memes and trolls, which are really funny she even shares it.

When asked how her parents react to the viral video, she replied, "I remember my parents’ reaction very well. One question that both my mom and dad asked me was what’s in the video that it’s going viral. My parents till date are clueless about what made my video viral. When asked if there is any difference South and in Bollywood industries to which she said that the in South timings for shifts are fixed and that's not the case in Bollywood.

