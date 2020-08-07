Priya Prakash Varrier nails her lip sync to Ranveer Singh's Aankh Marey amidst lockdown

Priya Prakash Varrier recently lip-synced videos for Ranveer Singh's Aankh Marey song from Simmba and Titli song from Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express.

South Indian and Bollywood celebs are seen exploring their hidden talents and are trying their best way out to kill time amid lockdown. Tamil-Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video of herself and revealed about her new passion for home gardening. On the other hand, celebs like Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia and others are seen sharing throwback photos and home workout videos while self-quarantined. Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier is also super active on Instagram and shared been sharing some amazing videos and photos.

She also shared a few videos of her singing to popular Bollywood songs and expressed her love for it. The wink girl lip-synced videos for 's Aankh Marey song from Simmba and Titli song from 's Chennai Express. Priya is clearly enjoying this new love for singing and has time and again proved she is a huge Bollywood buff. She is clearly all of us who is trying to keep away lockdown blues. Meanwhile, fans have been showering her with cute comments on the videos.

Priya is already popular among the Hindi audience even before the release of her first Bollywood film titled, Bungalow. The film also stars Arbaaz Khan. She already kick-started shooting for her second Hindi movie titled, Love Hackers.

Priya has also signed a Kannada film titled Vishnupriya. The film stars Shreyas Manju in a leading role.

