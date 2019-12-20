Priya Prakash Varrier to play the female lead in director Raghu Kovi's upcoming film; Read details

As per the latest reports, the lead actor Dhruwan stated in an interview that it was a very crucial moment for him as two of the biggest actors from Kannada film industry, had launched his debut film.

The south sensation Priya Prakash Varrier will play the female lead in director Raghu Kovi's upcoming film. This film will see actor Dhruwan, son of noted producer SA Srinivas as the lead actor. This film will mark Dhruwan's debut in the south film industry. The film is yet to receive its official title. The film which will have the southern diva in the lead was launched by Shiva Rajkumar and Darshan. The Oru Adaar Love actress Priya Prakash Varrier will be playing an interesting character.

As per the latest reports, the lead actor Dhruwan stated in an interview that it was a very crucial moment for him as two of the biggest actors from Kannada film industry, had launched his debut film. He also said that Darshan was very supportive and a mentor to him throughout. The film with Priya Prakash Varrier and Dhruwan in the lead will kick start its shoot from December second week in various locations of Bengaluru. The cast and crew include Arjun Janya for the film's music direction and Satya Hegde handle the film's cinematography. The launch of this film has got the fans and film audience very excited as the film will mark Dhruwan's debut and that too along with south siren Priya Prakash Varrier.

Dhruwan who happens to be the nephew of the late Parvathamma Rajkumar, has undertaken many preparations for the film. The lead actor has taken dance lessons and trained to do some heavy duty and intense actions scenes and stunts. The south actor Dhruwan considers Darshan in the highest regard as he thinks of Darshan as a mentor.

