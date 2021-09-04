Priya Prakash Varrier is the prettiest princess in town in a black ball gown; SEE PHOTOS

Priya Prakash Varrier is a new-age actress, who is growing in the world of cinema with different film industries. However, it is her wink act from the movie Oru Aadar Love that opened a million gates for her in the tinsel town. With that, she is not garnered a huge fan following but also people began referring to her as the ‘wink girl.’

Priya is also an avid social media user and takes the internet on fire, from time to time with her photos and videos. This time around, it looks like she is determined to be the talk of the town yet again as she became the prettiest princess. n her latest Instagram post, she has shared a few photos, where she can be seen wearing a beautiful gown and giving out major fashion goals. In the photos, one can see, the wink girl flaunting her pretty looks in a black all gown by Paris De Boutique, with no accessories and dramatic eye look makeup. She tied her hair into a bun and let her black gown do all the talking. We definitely can't take off our eyes from Priya as she looks divine and elegant in the black gown.

Sharing the photos, Priya called her look a 'Celestial mess.' Take a look here:

On the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier is basking the success of her two Telugu movies Nithiin starter Check and Teja Sajja starrer Ishq, which were released during a pandemic and became successful ventures. For her next, the actress has a Kannada film titled Vishnu Priya, which she is busy shooting.