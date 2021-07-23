Priya Prakash Varrier REACTS to comments made on her vacay vlogs: 'What I do with my friends is my choice'

Priya Prakash Varrier, popularly known as ‘Wink Girl’, became an overnight sensation in India when her wink act from the movie Oru Aadar Love went viral. The young beauty bagged numerous movie offers and recently bagged a blockbuster with Nithiin starrer Check. Post the success of her Telugu debut film and lockdown, Priya went on a trip with her friends to Moscow and is currently having a blast.

Priya Prakash Varrier is holidaying in Russia with her friends. Some of her friends have been sharing photos, videos and vlogs on their respective Instagram profiles. These vlogs are now being shared by her fans with remarking comments. Calling it unnecessary, she asked people to keep their opinions to themselves

Sharing the video, Priya wrote, "I've been watching bits and pieces of this vlog with my friends being circulated all over social media without any context. I appreciate everyone's concern but it's an unnecessary discussion as nothing was posted without consent. It's being forwarded and shared all over WhatsApp, YouTube and TikTok with ridiculous captions and messages out of context. To all the media, please offer some authentic content for your audience next time." She also further added, "Most importantly, what I do with my friends and how live my life is my very personal choice. So, feel free to keep your opinions to yourself."

On the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier is waiting for the release of her upcoming Telugu film, Ishq - Not a Love Story, co-starring Teja Sajja, which is slated to release in theatres on July 30.