Priya Prakash Varrier returns from her short sabbatical from Instagram; Says 'Did for my mental health & peace

Priya Prakash Varrier shared a video of herself revealing on why she took a break from IG and also thanked her fans for showing concern about her.

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier took a little “me” time as she deactivated her Instagram account a few weeks back. Priya, who has a massive fan following of over 7 million on Instagram, decided to stay away from this platform to keep up with her health and mental peace. Well, weeks after, Priya is back on Instagram. The young actress shared a video of herself revealing on why she took a break from IG and also thanked her fans for showing concern about her. She wrote, "Thanks to all of you who were genuinely concerned about me...Grateful."

In a 10 minute long video, Priya explains why it was important for her to deactivate her account. "I had a lot of fun in the past two weeks, however, since it is my professional space, I am back. I felt that pressure about the likes, followers and views," she reveals in the video. Priya reveals this as the basic reason why she wanted to take a short break from social media. Well, lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak has taken a toll on many and looks like Priya has set an example for her fans on how to stay away from negativity.

On the work front, Priya signed her first Bollywood film, called Bungalow. The film also stars actor-director Arbaaz Khan. She has already kick-started shooting for her second Hindi movie titled, Love Hackers. Due to Coronavirus, the shooting of the film has been currently put on hold.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor predicted huge stardom for Priya Varrier; Actress gets emotional as she recalls it & pays tribute

Priya has also bagged a Kannada film titled Vishnupriya. The film stars Shreyas Manju in a leading role. Priya Varrier has a lot of films in the kitty.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×