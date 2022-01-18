Priya Prakash Varrier rocks a chic black see-through top; Enjoys the first sunset of 2022

Priya Prakash Varrier has shared the most serene clip on her Instagram page. Sharing the video of a lovely sunset, Priya Prakash Varrier captioned the post as “First sunset of 2022.” The actress is seen twirling in the breath-taking sunset wearing a black net dress. The sunset and the star complement each other perfectly.

In the meantime, Priya Prakash Varrier kicked in 2022 with an emotional post. The note goes on to show her struggle with the year gone by. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Dear 2021, you were not an easy one. I had to put up quite a fight to get through you. I found myself questioning faith, trust, and human relationships. You were more about survival than life for me, I’m a little disappointed in you cause you were quite harsh on me. I won’t lie, But I don’t blame you as much as I blame my own expectations”.

The actress further revealed, “I should be mad at myself for thinking that you would miraculously turn my life upside down, just not how I wanted you to. It’s honestly very hard to find the silver linings amidst all of this but I’m still standing.” Her Instagram handle is flooded with such stunning pictures.

Meanwhile, Priya Prakash Varrier will appear next in VK Prakash’s romantic drama Vishnu Priya. The film stars Shreyas Manju in the lead and is slated to release on 24 Feb 2022. Also, she will be a part of Prasanth Mambully’s Sridevi Bungalow.