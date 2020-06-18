Priya Prakash Varrier shares a steamy photo as she stuns in an edgy look in simple black kurta & ripped denim

Priya Prakash Varrier is killing it with her confidence and looks in the latest Instagram picture and we can't get our eyes off her.

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier oozes the temperature as she poses for a perfect click in her latest lockdown picture. The stunner took to social media and shared a picture of her looking gorgeous in a simple black kurta and ripped denim. Clicked by photographer Shafi Shakeer, Priya Prakash Varrier is killing it with her confidence and looks and we just can't move our eyes off her. The young beauty accessorised her look with sunglasses and those wavy tresses just add extra beauty to her stunning picture. Isn't she looking drop-dead gorgeous?

Priya is super active on social media and often keeps treating her fans with adorable photos and videos. The Internet sensation recently returned to social media after a short break. Sharing about it on Instagram, Priya Prakash Varrier wrote, "I had a lot of fun in the past two weeks, however, since it is my professional space, I am back. I felt that pressure about the likes, followers and views."

On the professional front, Priya has quite a few films in the kitty and is looking forward to the releases post lockdown. The stunner signed her first Bollywood film, called Bungalow, which is yet to hit the screens. She already kick-started shooting for her second Hindi movie titled, Love Hackers. Due to Coronavirus, the shooting of the film has been currently put on hold.

Priya has also bagged a Kannada film titled Vishnupriya. The film stars Shreyas Manju in a leading role. Priya Varrier has a lot of films in the kitty.

