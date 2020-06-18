  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Priya Prakash Varrier shares a steamy photo as she stuns in an edgy look in simple black kurta & ripped denim

Priya Prakash Varrier is killing it with her confidence and looks in the latest Instagram picture and we can't get our eyes off her.
7602 reads Mumbai
Priya Prakash Varrier shares a steamy photo as she stuns in an edgy look in simple black kurta & ripped denimPriya Prakash Varrier shares a steamy photo as she stuns in an edgy look in simple black kurta & ripped denim
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier oozes the temperature as she poses for a perfect click in her latest lockdown picture. The stunner took to social media and shared a picture of her looking gorgeous in a simple black kurta and ripped denim. Clicked by photographer Shafi Shakeer, Priya Prakash Varrier is killing it with her confidence and looks and we just can't move our eyes off her. The young beauty accessorised her look with sunglasses and those wavy tresses just add extra beauty to her stunning picture. Isn't she looking drop-dead gorgeous? 

Priya is super active on social media and often keeps treating her fans with adorable photos and videos. The Internet sensation recently returned to social media after a short break. Sharing about it on Instagram, Priya Prakash Varrier wrote, "I had a lot of fun in the past two weeks, however, since it is my professional space, I am back. I felt that pressure about the likes, followers and views." 

Meanwhile, check out her latest picture below:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lockdown series Pc: @shafishakkeer HMU: @makeupbytonymua Styling: @styledbysmiji Location: @unique_____garden

A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

Also Read: Priya Prakash Varrier returns from her short sabbatical from Instagram; Says 'Did for my mental health & peace 

On the professional front, Priya has quite a few films in the kitty and is looking forward to the releases post lockdown. The stunner signed her first Bollywood film, called Sridevi Bungalow, which is yet to hit the screens. She already kick-started shooting for her second Hindi movie titled, Love Hackers. Due to Coronavirus, the shooting of the film has been currently put on hold. 

Priya has also bagged a Kannada film titled Vishnupriya. The film stars Shreyas Manju in a leading role. Priya Varrier has a lot of films in the kitty. 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement