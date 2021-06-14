Priya Prakash Varrier takes her first dose of vaccine for COVID 19
Priya Prakash Warrier is one of the most popular actresses in the South entertainment industry. From time to time, her photos and videos go viral on the internet. Her winks from the film 'Oru Adaar Love' had created a storm on the internet few years ago. This time around, she has shared her photo while taking her first dosage of COVID 19 vaccination.
Priya also explained in a post why it was important for her to deactivate her account. On the work front, Priya was last seen in Nithiin starrer titled as 'Check'. The film also had Rakul Preet Singh as the second lead actress alongside Priya Prakash Varrier. MM Keeravani composed the music for the film. Priya has also bagged a Kannada film titled Vishnupriya. The film stars Shreyas Manju in a leading role. Apart from this, Priya Varrier has a lot of other films in the kitty.