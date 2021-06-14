Priya Prakash Varrier takes her first dose of vaccine for COVID 19

In her latest Instagram post, Priya has shared a couple of photos, where she is seen taking her vaccination for COVID 19.

Priya Prakash Warrier is one of the most popular actresses in the South entertainment industry. From time to time, her photos and videos go viral on the internet. Her winks from the film 'Oru Adaar Love' had created a storm on the internet few years ago. This time around, she has shared her photo while taking her first dosage of COVID 19 vaccination.

In her latest Instagram post, she has shared a couple of photos, where she is seen taking her vaccination for COVID 19. In the photos, one can see the wink girl in a comfy casual outfit and a face mask. After a few weeks of sabbatical last year, Priya rejoined social media and stated that she took the break for her to take care of her mental health. Priya, who has a massive fan following of over 7 million on Instagram, stayed away from social media to keep up with her health and mental peace.



Priya also explained in a post why it was important for her to deactivate her account. On the work front, Priya was last seen in Nithiin starrer titled as 'Check'. The film also had Rakul Preet Singh as the second lead actress alongside Priya Prakash Varrier. MM Keeravani composed the music for the film. Priya has also bagged a Kannada film titled Vishnupriya. The film stars Shreyas Manju in a leading role. Apart from this, Priya Varrier has a lot of other films in the kitty.

