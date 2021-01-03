Priya Prakash Varrier's wink video goes viral yet again after the teaser release of Nithiin starrer Check

Interestingly, though Priya Prakash Varrier is not shown in Nithiin starrer Check teaser, she is currently trending on Twitter.

The teaser of Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier starrer Check was released today. The movie is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and the teaser sees Nithiin in an intense character as prisoner. Sharing a glimpse of the film, Nithiin took to Twitter and treated fans with a teaser on New Year 2021. One can also see Rakul's small appearance in Check teaser. Interestingly, though Priya is not shown in it, she is currently trending on Twitter. Yes, Priya is trending as fans are re-sharing her viral wink video again.

To unversed, Priya Prakash Varrier became arguably India's biggest internet sensation of 2018. She took social media by storm with just one wink and today again, the video from her Malayalam debut film is going viral. Well, despite not being a part of the teaser video, the young actress has managed to trend yet again. Check out tweets below.

Meanwhile, here's Check teaser below:

Earlier, the makers had released the first poster of the film featuring Nithiin and Priya. Their sizzling chemistry and cosy pose managed to grab the attention. MM Keeravani will be composing the music for the film.

Besides Check, Nithiin has a line up of films in his kitty including Venky Atluri’s Rang De with Keerthy Suresh and the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Andhadhun by Merlapaka Gandhi.

Credits :Twitter

