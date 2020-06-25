Priya Varrier visits her close friend Nakul Thampi after his accident; Shares a video of them holding hands

Priya Prakash Varrier recently visited her close friend and 'Pathinettam Padi' fame actor Nakul Thampi and shared about it with their fans.

Earlier this year, dancer-turned-actor Nakul Thampi suffered major injuries in a car accident and he still recovering. Nakul, who shot to fame with the popular dance reality show 'D 4 Dance' recently turned a year older and he received a lot of birthday wishes. As he turned 21 yesterday, wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier also penned a heartfelt birthday note for him. Now a day after, she has shared a video of them holding hands along with a message that reads, "Nakul sends his love and gratitude to all his well-wishers...Thank you all for keeping him in your thoughts and prayers constantly. Priya visited her close friend and 'Pathinettam Padi' fame actor recently and shared about it with their fans.

A day ago, on Nakul's birthday, Priya penned a beautiful note and shared about their strong friendship. As Nakul is still recovering after the major accident in January, Priya promised to party hard with him and compensate for it next year. Read the full note below.

Dear Nakul,

You’re 21 today.I don’t know where and how to start thanking you for being there for me.I can’t believe that it’s almost one year since we met.Time flies indeed.I know things aren’t how you imagined they would be for you this year,but I believe it’ll be better with time.You’ve made life less miserable in the past year and I can’t thank you enough for that. I know this is just a tiny delay for all of us,and you’ll emerge stronger than ever.The time is soon. I hope to see you grow and evolve as the best version of yourself in the future.You’re constantly in my prayers and know that you’re loved.Have a peaceful birthday.So what if it’s less loud,I promise we’ll party hard and compensate for it next year!

The sight is not so gold anymore without you around,it’s just brown these days.

Lots of love.

Yours,

Pri

