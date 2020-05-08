Priyadarshan plans on releasing the Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in December? Find Out

Priyadarshan has reportedly said that his film with megastar Mohanlal titled Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will hopefully release in December. The director also reveals that he does not want to rush to release his film in theatres.

The well-known south director Priyadarshan has reportedly said that his film with megastar Mohanlal titled Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will hopefully release in December. The director also reveals that he does not want to rush to release his film and will take a call of releasing the film depending on the Coronavirus situation in the country. Priyadarshan who helmed the super hit Bollywood Bhool Bhulaiyaa, further mentions that he could also release the film early next year, as the entire cast and crew of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham has put in a lot of efforts in making this film.

The southern drama is a period film, which will have Malayalam megastar Mohanlal essaying the lead role. The Lucifer actor is essaying the character of a naval chief called Kunjali Marakkar IV. The first look poster of the film has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and audience members who are eagerly looking forward to the film. The Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham director also reveals that the Coronavirus pandemic has given everyone a reason to slow down. The Mohanlal starrer helmed by Priyadarshan was expected to hit the big screen in the month of March.

But, owing to the global outbreak of COVID-19, the theatres had been shut down after the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will also feature the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh and Manju Warrier in crucial roles. The film will see Keerthy Suresh in a never seen before avatar. The first look poster of the actress has left the fans wanting more.

