Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani opens up on her parents' divorce: I was shocked but now we are at peace

During one of the interviews, Kalyani Priyadarshan spoke about her parents Lissy and Priyadarshan's divorce. She also spoke about how her relationship with parents has not been affected in any way but has only become stronger.

Legendary filmmaker Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan is making her Kollywood debut opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the upcoming Tamil film, Hero. The young actress who stepped into the industry with Telugu film Hello opposite Akhil Akkineni. Kalyani has now geared up for her Kollywood debut film, which is all set to release worldwide on December 20. During one of the interviews, Kalyani also spoke about her parents Lissy and Priyadarshan's divorce. She also spoke about how her relationship with parents has not been affected in any way but has only become stronger.

Lissy and Priyadarshan's divorce has left the entire industry into shock. It was one of the most high-profile cases of separation in the South Indian film industry. The celebrity couple ended 24 years of marriage in 2016. Priyadarshan then had revealed that it was "ego" that divided them.

Credits :The Hindu

Read More