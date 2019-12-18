Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani opens up on her parents' divorce: I was shocked but now we are at peace

During one of the interviews, Kalyani Priyadarshan spoke about her parents Lissy and Priyadarshan's divorce. She also spoke about how her relationship with parents has not been affected in any way but has only become stronger.
Legendary filmmaker Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan is making her Kollywood debut opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the upcoming Tamil film, Hero. The young actress who stepped into the industry with Telugu film Hello opposite Akhil Akkineni. Kalyani has now geared up for her Kollywood debut film, which is all set to release worldwide on December 20. During one of the interviews, Kalyani also spoke about her parents Lissy and Priyadarshan's divorce. She also spoke about how her relationship with parents has not been affected in any way but has only become stronger. 

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Kalyani opened up about her parents Lissy and Priyadarshan's divorce. Kalyani said, "It always takes a toll. It is not like [divorce] will never affect anybody. But I applaud my parents for they never really put us in hell. Whatever, emotionally, they were going through... they made sure they never took that out at home. Obviously, [the split] was a shock, but today we are all the happiest we could be... we are at peace, and I think my relationship with my parents are much stronger now. That is the most important thing."

Lissy and Priyadarshan's divorce has left the entire industry into shock. It was one of the most high-profile cases of separation in the South Indian film industry. The celebrity couple ended 24 years of marriage in 2016. Priyadarshan then had revealed that it was "ego" that divided them. 

