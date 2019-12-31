Priyamani all set to star opposite Venkatesh Daggubati in the Telugu remake of Asuran; Read details

Priyamani will play the character essayed by Malayalam actress Manju Warrier. The film will see Venky Mama actor Venkatesh Daggubati play the lead character which was originally essayed by south megastar Dhanush.

The south actress Priyamani is all set to play the female lead in the Telugu remake of the super hit film Asuran. The southern diva will play the character essayed by Malayalam actress Manju Warrier. The film will see Venky Mama actor Venkatesh Daggubati playing the lead character which was originally played by south megastar Dhanush. The film is making headlines as the leading pair of the film, Priyamani and Venkatesh Daggubati are very strong actors. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting to hear more details about the film.

The south flick will be helmed by director Srikanth Addala. The latest news reports suggest that the talented actress Priyamani will kick start the film's shoot on January 22. There is no official word out yet about the date when Priyamani will start shooting with the film's cast and crew. The actress will also feature in the highly anticipated film titled Thalaivi. Priyamani is expected to play the role of VK Sasikala in the film which is based on Jayalalithaa biopic. The film will see the Queen actress as the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The first look of the film Thalaivi has generated a lot of intrigue among the fans and audience members. Priyamani's film, which is a remake of Asuran was based on a novel called Vekkai. The novel was written by Poomani. The film Asuran helmed by ace director Vetri Maaran gained nearly 150 crores at the box office. The film Asuran had south superstar Dhanush playing the lead.

