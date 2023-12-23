Priyamani expresses gratitude to cast and crew of Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph film Neru; shares BTS PICS

Jeethu Joseph’s latest film, Neru, which features Mohanlal in the lead role hit the theaters on December 21st this year. The film has garnered widespread critical, as well as commercial acclaim, with fans even saying that the film is the Bro Daddy actor’s comeback.

The film also marked Priyamani’s comeback to the Malayalam film industry after a span of four years. Her performance captured the audience's attention, who termed it natural and moving. In the latest update, the actress has taken to her social media to share behind the scene pictures from the film’s shooting. The actress also expressed her wholehearted gratitude to the cast and crew of the film, including director Jeethu Joseph, costume designer Linta Jeethu, co-writer Shanthi Mayadevi, Siddique, and photographer Bennet Varghese. She also mentioned that it was a pleasure to work with Mohanlal after 10 years, and praised Anaswara Rajan for her performance.

More about Neru

Neru marks the fourth collaboration between Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal, after the Drishyam franchise and 12th Man. The film is a courtroom drama that deals with a lawyer, who suffers from PTSD taking over a sensitive case.

The film has been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, while Vishnu Shyam has composed the music for the film. Satheesh Kurup and VS Vinayak take care of the cinematography and editing departments respectively.

Priyamani on the workfront

Priyamani was last seen essaying a prominent role in Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan. The film was helmed by Atlee in his bollywood debut, and featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and many more in prominent roles.

The actress will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, which is helmed by Amit Sharma. The film also features Gajraj Rao, Nitanshi Goel, Aryann Bhowmik, and many more in prominent roles, and is touted to be a biographical drama film based on Syed Abdul Rahim, the football coach. It is also understood that the film will take place in the timeline between 1952 and 1962.

Priyamani is also set to reprise her role as Suchitra Tiwari in the highly successful web-series The Family Man, which features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role and is helmed by the director duo Raj and DK. The shoot for the third season is likely to begin in 2024.

