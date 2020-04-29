Priyamani gives credits to her co-actors for helping her grow as an actress
While she made her digital debut with the web series "The Family Man" last year, the film "Ateet" is her second outing in the OTT space.
"I shot 'Ateet' a little before the shooting of 'The Family Man' started. So, technically this was my first film in Hindi language and, being an actress in the South, it was quite obvious for me to have the support of co-actors to perform well. It is interesting that both Rajeev and Sanjay are very different in their style of acting. So it is interesting for me to work with them," Priyamani told IANS.
"Manoj sir, on the other hand, improvises a lot and comes up with something that creates magic. So as a co-actor if I am not alert, I might just miss out on the moment! So yes, when you work with Manoj sir, you are a student. I am lucky to have worked with these actors who are very sensible and skilled," she added.
Hello, I am very excited to share our upcoming film’s trailer. #Ateet, now it’s releasing on #Zee5 If you had to choose between your past and present what would you pick? You have 2 days to decide, #Ateet premiers on 21st April. @tanujbhramar @simplyrajeev @pillumani @sanjaysuri @ashishwagh7 @mukeshdop @rahulvmulguund @sampadawagh @mayurhardas @preetis25 @itsaksha @rahulkaspte @rameezdalal @gur.sehej.art @grovermishika @am_i_aprajita_rana @rsenthil_artdirector @akshay.das @____psychosocial__ @roddyricch
Directed by Tanuj Bharma, "Ateet" is streaming on ZEE5. Priyamani plays a mother in the film, which revolves around the mysterious death of a soldier.
