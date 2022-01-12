Priyamani has many secrets to tell as she flaunts various avatars in the first look of web film Bhamakalapam

Popular actress Priyamani will be starring next in upcoming Aha web film Bhamakalapam, directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti. This film will mark the her Telugu OTT debut after blockbuster performance in much acclaimed Hindi The Family Man. Today, the first look has been released and she can be seen flaunting various avatars as a household woman.

The first-look poster has Priyamani as a homemaker in an avatar resembling Goddess Durga and her various dimensions in a household. She's simultaneously holding a knife, a basket, a plate of biryani, a broom, an egg and a pooja-room bell while peeping into something as if she's holding binoculars in her hand. The poster, filled with various hues across the kitchen, hints that the lead character is a woman of many shades and can withhold any crisis that comes her way.

Justin Prabhakaran, the composer of films like Radhe Shyam, Dear Comrade, is scoring the music for the much-anticipated film. Sudheer Edara and Bogavalli Bapineedu have bankrolled the project under SVCC Digital (also the production behind Vishwak Sen's Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam). Cinematographer Deepak Kumar has cranked the camera for the same while Viplav is the editor.

Also Read: Prabhas unveils latest track from Rowdy Boys titled Ye Zindagi