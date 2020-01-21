Priyamani opens up on her role in Ajay Devgn's Maidaan after Keerthy Suresh's exit from the project

While Keerthy's team said they are still working out on her dates and she's still part of the project, Priyamani has opened up about her role in Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan.

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has reportedly been replaced by The Family Man fame Priyamani in the upcoming Bollywood film, Maidaan. According to media reports, the actress has opted out of the film starring in the male lead. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. While Keerthy's team said they are still working out on her dates and she's still part of the project, Priyamani has opened up about her role in Ajay Devgn starrer.

Talking to Bombay Times, Priyamani said that she was offered the role in December 2019. Priyamani was quoted as saying, “Boney Kapoor sir approached me for the film in December. I met director Amit at Boneyji’s office. He told me the gist of the story and gave me a brief about my role. The way Amit narrated the character, drew me in and I just couldn’t say no. I’ll start shooting for my portions by the end of January.”

Coming back to Keerthy Suresh's exit from the film, reportedly the makers of the film roped in her to play the role of a mother. However, considering she is too young for the role, the makers replaced her by other South actress.



Meanwhile, Keerthy has a lot of projects in the pipeline. She has three Telugu films, Miss India, Good Luck Sakshi and Rang De. The Mahanati actress will also be seen in a Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham starring Mohanlal in the lead. She has a Tamil film, Penguin.

