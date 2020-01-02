Priyamani to play Manju Warrier’s role in Telugu remake of Asuran? Find Out

Actor Priyamani has reportedly been roped in to play female lead in the Telugu remake of Tamil movie Asuran. She will be seen playing the role of Manju Warrier.

It is well-known that Victory Venkatesh is starring in the Telugu remake of Tamil mega hit film, Asuran. After reports of Shriya Saran playing the lead role of the film surfaced, now new reports claim that Priyamani is likely to be seen playing the female lead. She will be seen playing the role of Manju Warrier’s role in Asuran. According to the reports in The Times of India, the actor has given her go-ahead to be a part of the Telugu remake of Asuran. It goes without saying that it would be one of her best roles if at all she signs up for the role. However, an official announcement has not been made yet.

Apparently, the script for the movie is on the final draft phase, and the casting for the film will take place soon. The Telugu version of the film will be helmed by Srikanth Addala, and Venkatesh will be portraying the lead role in it. Apparently, the film will go on floors after the makers finalise the locations. Other cast and crew are yet to be finalised. Reports claim that the script has been reworked to suit the Telugu audience.

Tamil version of the film was directed by Vetrimaaran. The film narrates the fight of an oppressed community in a village and it was based on the Tamil novel ‘Vekkai’ written by Poomani. The film had joined the Rs 100 crore club recently and emerged to be a blockbuster hit. Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his banner V Creations, the film had Pasupathi, director Balaji Sakthivel, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Guru Somasundaram, actor Karunas’s son Ken Karunas in lead roles.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More