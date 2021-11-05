Priyamani Raj and husband Mustafa Raj twin in blue as they celebrate Diwali with family

On the occasion of Diwali, the Family Man 2's Priyamani Raj shared a few photos with husband Mustafa Raj on Instagram. One can see, the couple looks super happy together as they twin in blue. Wishing her fans Happy Diwali, Priyamani wrote, "Happy Diwali from me and mine to all of you."

Many celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda and others wished their fans 'Happy Deepavali' on social media.

Check out Priyamani's latest post below:

For the unversed, Priyamani tied the knot with Mustafa in a private wedding ceremony in 2017. However, their relationship hit the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. Mustafa Raj recently hit the headlines after his first wife Ayesha called his marriage with Priyamani illegal. Ayesha claimed that she and Mustafa never got divorced and hence his and Priyamani's marriage is not valid.

Mustafa and Ayesha have two kids together. Reacting to his first wife's claim, Mustafa in an interview to ETimes had said that charges against him are false and that Ayesha is trying to extort money from him.

According to the ETimes report, Mustafa said, “My marriage with Priyamani happened in 2017, why was Ayesha quiet for so long?" Ayesha further added to it and mentioned that the fact she did not come out in 2017 is being used by Mustafa. She said, “As a mother of two children, what can you do? One tries to sort it out amicably but only when it doesn't work out, some steps need to be taken because you don't want to lose out on time which he has been using against me now."

