Priyamani reveals one valuable lesson she learned from her Grandmaster co-star Mohanlal; ‘I don’t mix my...'

Priyamani has been in the news lately for her performance in Kunchacko Boban’s recently released movie Officer On Duty. She recently spoke about her co-star Mohanlal, with whom she shared the screen in the movie Grandmaster, and revealed an unheard anecdote about him.

Speaking with Filmfare, the actress admired Mohanlal’s dedication to his craft despite having a family emergency. Priyamani recalled a particular time when the actor’s mother had fallen seriously ill. Yet, instead of staying at the hospital with his mother, Mohanlal remained committed to his work, arriving on set on time and completing a hectic shooting schedule.

She said, “Sir’s mother was quite serious; she was in the hospital. I have seen this man at times when we were shooting from 9 AM to 6 PM or 9 AM to 9 PM, and he would go straight from the set to the hospital, spend time with his mother, get ready at the hospital, and then return to the set for the shoot. He maintained that level of professionalism on set.”

Priyamani went on to reveal that after witnessing Mohanlal’s dedication to his work, she couldn’t help but ask if he wanted to take a day off to be with his mother. However, the Drishyam star impressed her with his explanation of why he never mixes his personal and professional life.

The actress recalled Mohanlal explaining that he never wanted to become a burden to the director due to his personal life and its crises.

Recalling his words, Priyamani said, “He told me, ‘When I am on the set, I am an actor. When I am off set, I am a son. I don’t mix my personal and professional life. When I am doing my duty as a son, I never let my professional commitments interfere. But when I am here, yes, I might answer a call, but I don’t want to burden the director or ask the entire team to cancel the shoot. I don’t want people to wait for me unnecessarily.’ That was a very valuable lesson I learned.”

Advertisement

On the work front, Mohanlal is eagerly awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan. He also has the movie Thudarum lined up next. Meanwhile, the actor has also announced that the third installment of the Drishyam series is in the pipeline.