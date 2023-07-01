Priyamani reveals she follows a strict no-kissing clause for her husband; Here's why

Priyamani has been in the film industry since 20 years, working in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi as well. The actress has been following a strict no-kiss policy ever since she made her debut. In a recent interview with News18, the actress opened up about why she always maintained no kissing and intimate scenes in her contract. The Family Man actress said it's because she is answerable to her husband and family.

Priyamani shared her thoughts in an interview and said, "I won't kiss onscreen. That would be a no for me. I know it's just a role and it's my job, but on a personal note, I won't be comfortable if I have to kiss another man onscreen, simply because I have to be answerable to my husband."

The actress also revealed that many projects that were offered to her with kiss and intimate scenes but she rejected them. She further shared, I'm not comfortable with anything more than a kiss on the cheek. There were many projects that came my way with such scenes, and I made it clear that I'm not comfortable with them."

She also added that her family and in-laws don't feel comfortable watching her kiss or get intimate on screen. “I know that both sides of my family will watch any project when it comes out. They also know that it’s my job but I don’t want them to cringe. I don’t want them to think, ‘Why is my daughter-in-law doing this even after marriage? Why is somebody else putting their hands on her?’ They will not voice it out but it’s my personal choice,” she said.

Priyamani is married to Mustafa Raj. They tied the knot in a private ceremony on 23 August 2017.

Priyamani made her debut as the lead actress in 2003 with the Telugu film, Evare Atagaadu and is known for films like Paruthiveeran, Yamadonga, Thirakkatha, Pranchiyettan & the Saint, Raavan, Rakht Charitra and more. She is also popularly known for doing an item number titled 1 2 3 4 Get On The Dance Floor from Chennai Express with Shah Rukh Khan.

