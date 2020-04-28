Priyanka Arul Mohan to star in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun alongside Nithiin? Find Out

According to media reports, the sultry diva, Priyanka Arul Mohan has been finalised to play the female lead opposite the Bheeshma actor Nithiin.

The latest buzz in the south film industry is that Priyanka Arul Mohan will be essaying the female lead in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun alongside Nithiin. According to media reports, the sultry diva, Priyanka Arul Mohan has been finalised to play the female lead opposite the Bheeshma actor Nithiin. There is no official word out yet about the film's female lead, but if the latest buzz is anything to go buy then Priyanka will be seen alongside Nithiin. The fans and film audiences are very excited and curious to find out how the lead pair of the Andhadhun Telugu remake look like on screen.

The makers of the film have already launched the film by doing a formal ceremony. The news reports on the Telugu remake of Andhadhun further add that Priyanka Arul Mohan will be essaying the role which was originally played by Radhika Apte. The fans of the southern beauty, Priyanka Arul Mohan are now eagerly waiting for an update on whether or not she will agree to do the much-awaited south flick. Nithiin will be essaying the role of a blind pianist which was originally played by National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The south star Nithiin recently gave a blockbuster hit in Bheeshma. This film had Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The film performed well at the box office and now the fans are looking forward to Nithiin's next film. Bheeshma was helmed by south director Venky Kudumula.

