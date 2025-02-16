Priyanka Chopra arrives in Hyderabad to join Mahesh Babu for SSMB29 shoot after attending brother Siddharth’s wedding; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra has arrived in Hyderabad to resume shooting for SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. A few days ago, she traveled to Mumbai to attend her brother Siddharth's wedding ceremony. Now, the actress is back in action and ready to return to the film's set.

Priyanka recently took to her Instagram handle to share with her fans that she has arrived in Hyderabad for her film's shoot. Earlier, she was spotted at Mumbai airport in a pastel-colored co-ord set as she headed to Hyderabad.

Priyanka landed in Mumbai on February 2 to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony with close family and friends, including Parineeti and Mannara Chopra.

Sharing photos and videos from the wedding festivities, she wrote, "To a lifetime of love, laughter, sunshine and happiness. #SidNee ki shaadi!"

A source close to the development earlier shared that Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra took part in a workshop for their upcoming film in Hyderabad. Both actors engaged in script-reading sessions and completed a look test.

Priyanka’s addition has brought more star power to the project, making it even grander. Since she has been away from Indian films for years, this marks a major return for her. The director and Priyanka had been in talks for six months before finalizing her role.

"It’s going to be bigger and better. She last appeared in an Indian film several years ago, and nothing could be more significant than this venture. The director and the actress were in discussions for six months before finalizing her involvement in the film,” revealed the source.

We had also reported that Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 will be released in two parts. The film, set in a globe-trotting jungle adventure, is expected to finish shooting by 2026. The two installments are slated for release in 2027 and 2028.