Priyanka Chopra drops major update about SS Rajamouli's Varanasi: "Been filming for 14 months and to shoot for more..."

Priyanka Chopra is a true-blue desi girl who can’t stay away from India and the Indian cinema for long. Hence, after a hiatus of seven years, the actress is returning to the Indian film industry with SS Rajamouli directorial, Varanasi. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress dropped a major update on the film. Read on to know how much of the film is yet to be shot.

Priyanka Chopra drops an update on Varanasi

The ardent fans of Priyanka Chopra are super excited for her return to Indian cinema with Varanasi. The pan-Indian movie is being shot on a huge scale with biggies like Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. While a major portion of the actioner has already been shot, a significant part of the film remains to be filmed.

While talking to Jimmy Fallon on his chat show, the actress expressed excitement about being part of Varanasi, which became the talk of the town after her poster went viral. Speaking of her return to Indian cinema, the actress shared that she hasn’t done an Indian film in 6-7 years. Coming to S.S. Rajamouli’s film, she said, “He is one of India’s most amazingly talented directors, and it’s going to be an adventure. I am very excited about it.”

Sharing an update, she spilled, “We have been filming for 14 months. We are still filming for another six. So, that’s 20 months of filming. Go big or go home.”

Priyanka has been efficiently juggling her projects in Indian cinema and Hollywood. While she was shooting for her recently-released movie, The Bluff, the actress was often seen landing in Hyderabad to fulfil her work commitments in India. But since the Frank E. Flowers directorial is now on OTT, it seems like PC will be dedicating all her time to finish what’s left to be filmed for Varanasi.

As for Varanasi, it’s an epic action-adventure film, bankrolled by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business. The film is expected to be released on April 7, 2027.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Varanasi Release Date Update: SS Rajamouli’s film with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj to be out on April 7, 2027