Priyanka Chopra REVEALS how Thalapathy Vijay taught her an important lesson in life with debut film Thamizhan

The 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan, which featured Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role with Priyanka Chopra, marked her debut in Kollywood as a lead actress. In a recent interview, the actress explained how she was new to films in 2000, right and spoke about her first co-star Thalapathy Vijay and what she learnt from him.

In her latest interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka explained how she was new to cinema and about her first co-star Thalapathy Vijay. She said, "The first few movies that I did was a Tamil movie called Tamizhan and two Hindi movies - Andaaz and The Hero. They were tagged to be really big movies. And I remember walking on to the sets not knowing anything and thinking that acting was all about the clothes you wear and the makeup that you get done. And then I walked onto a set and I had to think about how to take these words on a paper and make them a person, and that was terrifying."

The actress revealed one lesson she learnt from Vijay which she still follows. "I remember Tamizhan, which was really difficult for me as I did not know Tamil as a language. I was learning it phonetically, memorising it, understanding the meaning behind it, and then saying my lines. But, I loved watching my co-actor Vijay - he was one of the first few influences in my life. He had tremendous humility on set. Once he comes onto the set, he never leaves the set. And that's something I do even now. I very rarely will go back to my trailer in between shots, unless it's a really long time that I have to wait. I'm usually hanging out on set. I'd like to understand why we're taking different shots. I like to speak to the crew. I like to be in the mix," the actress said.

The actress not only made her debut in the film industry with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Thamizhan but also marked her debut as a singer with this film. She along with Thalpathy Vijay sang the 'Ullathai Killathe' song from the film. According to reports, Vijay recommended Priyanka Chopra to sing a song for the film after hearing her humming to a tune.

