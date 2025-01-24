Priyanka Chopra seeks blessings at Hyderabad temple early morning, seemingly confirming rumors of signing Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29; PICS

Priyanka Chopra arrived in India amid speculation about her joining the cast of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's SSMB29. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her early morning temple visit. She posted a video of herself traveling to the shrine through the dense fog at 6 AM.

Priyanka also shared a picture of performing rituals and seeking blessings. Lastly, she posted a photo in which she is seen wearing a pink embroidered suit with a tilak on her forehead.

Take a look at the photos below:

Earlier, the actress shared photos from Chilkur Balaji temple as she started a new chapter in her life. Priyanka wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. Gods grace is infinite. || ॐ नमो नारायणाय || Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela."

Soon after, Upasana took to the comments to seemingly hint that she has signed SSMB29 and wrote, "Wishing you immense success on your new film. May Lord Venkateshwar bless you abundantly."

Take a look at the post below:

Priyanka Chopra has arrived in India to join Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, SSMB29. Earlier, Pinkvilla confirmed that the actress is making a comeback to Indian cinema after several years. She had been in talks with director SS Rajamouli for a long time, which eventually led to her being cast in the film.

SSMB29 is a highly anticipated project featuring Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. It is said to be a jungle adventure film made on a big scale. The shoot is expected to begin in 2025 and may continue until the end of 2026.

The film will be released in two parts. The first part is expected to hit theaters in 2027, while the second part is set for release in 2029. The movie promises to offer a unique experience to Indian audiences.

