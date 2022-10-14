Priyanka Chopra to Kriti Sanon: How South film industry became a turning point for B-town actresses

While Bollywood is just Hindi, the South film industry is like a book with various lingual industries like Tollywood, Kollywood, Sandalwood, and Mollywood running beneath. It is also a space for many aspiring people who want to do something in the cinema. In fact, did you know that many top Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, and more have made their debuts with the South film itself? Most of the top actresses in Bollywood today have once made their debut in the film industry with South films opposite South superstars. Although they never came back to act in any South film after their debuts, they somehow managed to grab the limelight and became big. From Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon, here's how the South turned a beginning point for these popular Bollywood actresses for their successful career

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan just won Miss India and Miss Universe titles and were waiting for opportunities to land at their doors. But it ain't so easy as we all know in Bollywood compared to South. As every Friday is a space for new films, back in those times every movie was also a space for new actresses opposite big superstars. Southern producers would often come knocking first, allowing actors to gain experience on their sets before the big leagues of Bollywood, which was the beginning steps for these actresses who were trying to shine in the limelight. Before she became one of India’s highest-paid actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas debuted in the Tamil-language action drama Thamizhan (2002) opposite Thalapathy Vijay, two years after her Miss World win. She didn’t know the language, but she still acted and is remembered till today. Same for Aishwarya, she bagged big with her first itself as Mani Ratnam roped her in his film Iruvar opposite Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Fun fact, both these films became blockbuster hits and opened gates for these beauties to fly high in "Bollywood". Thereafter, although Aishwarya acted in a few South films, Priyanka never came back to the South. However, on many occasions, she stated she is forever grateful to her first Tamil cinema and Vijay.



Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone is the biggest female actress in Bollywood, made her acting debut with the 2006 Kannada film Aishwarya with Upendra Rao but she didn't get her much fame as Priyanka and Aishwarya. Now after years, she is coming back to the South screen with Prabhas' pan Indian film ProjectK.



Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon bagged big with her first film itself as she acted opposite Mahesh Babu in Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine. Although the film failed to perform, doors for opportunities opened for Kriti. She entered Bollywood with Sabbir Khan's 2014 hit Heropanti and is among the most promising young stars of Hindi cinema.

Disha Patani and Taapsee Pannu Disha Patani and Taapsee Pannu have also made their debuts in the South. However, those movies didn't do much for them, and had to go through fair struggles for their Bollywood movies too. But today, fast forward to years, Disha and Tapsee have managed to become top actresses. Yami Gautam too made her acting debut in a South movie. Titled Ullasa Utsaha, the Kannada film was released in 2010 and featured Ganesh opposite the Bala star. Also, while Taapsee just had her Telugu release this year, which did well, Disha is making her Tamil debut with Suriya's upcoming film.