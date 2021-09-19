Priyanka Chopra wishes Nayanthara, Samantha & Vijay Sethupathi for KVRK as she listens to Two Two Two track

Bollywood actress is all praises for Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni, and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She not only wished good luck to the team but also listened to their newly released song, Two Two Two.

Taking to twitter, Priyanka wrote, "Love it! Well done @anirudhofficial & @VigneshShivN Also happy birthday Vignesh. Congrats to the team of #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal @VijaySethuOffl #Nayanthara @Samanthaprabhu2." It is such a great moment for the team of KVRK as well as for their fans to see Priyanka Chopra congratulate them and how the two industries are bonding by praising each other's work.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha Akkineni shared about her experience of working with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Samantha said, "KVRK is out and out comedy, a triangular love story, hilarious and it was super working with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. I believe that is a complete theatre film where people will be hooked from the start to the finish of the film. I'm very excited for these 2 films that I have completed."