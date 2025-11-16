Priyanka Chopra’s Full Speech at Varanasi Launch Evet: ‘The best and only way to join Telugu cinema is to do it with greats’

Hyderabad witnessed a star-studded moment as Priyanka Chopra made a grand appearance at the GlobeTrotter event for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi. The Bollywood star, dressed in a stunning white lehenga-saree, radiated elegance and charm. The event, held at Ramoji Film City, also featured the film’s director SS Rajamouli, lead actor Mahesh Babu, and co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Priyanka Chopra directly addressed Mahesh Babu’s fans in Telugu, asking, “Thagala petteddama? (Should we set fire?)” She praised the energy of the fans and expressed her gratitude. “The energy tonight is electrifying, and it is all because of you. You guys have come here in such huge numbers, for that all of us are very grateful to you all,” she said. She also acknowledged the media, adding, “To the media, not just from India but all over the world, this is a land where cinema is a celebration.”

Here’s what Priyanka said about her return to Indian cinema

Speaking about her return to Indian films, Priyanka said, “As I’m sure you’ve already noticed, I’m so happy to be back making this movie in my beloved India. The best and only way to do Telugu cinema is to do it with the greats,” while pointing to SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.

She called Rajamouli a “visionary” and thanked him for choosing her for the role of Mandakini. “Rajamouli sir, all I'll say is you are truly the visionary that has brought Indian cinema to the globe like no one else has before. So I thank you so much for choosing me as your Mandakini,” she added.

Priyanka also praised the cast and crew, especially music composer MM Keeravani. “This version of Desi Girl is my favourite,” she said. About her co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran, she joked that he is “really scary” on screen but is the complete opposite in real life.

Mahesh Babu fans go wild as Priyanka speaks about him

The actress also took a moment to appreciate Mahesh Babu and his family. “What do you call him? Bob. Oh no no, lion? There are many other names, but I know him as MB, as the legendary, incredible Mahesh Babu,” she said, prompting fans to chant “Babu.” She added, “You and your beautiful family, Namrata, Sitara, have made me feel like Hyderabad is my home.”

Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Mahesh Babu in the lead, with Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as antagonist Kumbha. The first looks and glimpses of the stars were released during the event, creating excitement among fans across social media.

