Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu spills the beans about actress’ debut film with Thalapathy Vijay; ‘he was really patient…’

There is no doubt that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most popular Indian film stars on the planet today. However, did you know that the former Miss World made her acting debut in 2002 with a South Indian film? Well, it is true. The actress debuted with the Tamil film Thamizhan, which featured none other than Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, the actress’ mother Madhu Chopra opened up about how Priyanka Chopra got into the Tamil film, and her experience through the film’s shoot. She mentioned that after the Miss World pageant, she initially had no interest in acting, and had even rejected the offer by the makers of Thamizhan.

However, the makers soon reached out to Priyanka’s brother, who connected them to their father. It was her father who convinced the actress to give acting a shot during the summer holidays. Madhu Chopra also revealed that while it had taken a lot of convincing, Priyanka Chopra had only done it because her father had given his word.

Dr Madhu further added that the actress soon went on to gain a lot of respect for Thalapathy Vijay. She mentioned that Raju Sundaram, Prabhu Deva’s brother, was the dance choreographer for the film, and that the steps were difficult. However, the Leo actor, who was a professional dancer, was extremely patient with her. She had to learn a new language, speak the dialogues, and dance. However, the Bajirao Mastani actress soon got used to it, and became close friends with Thalapathy Vijay by the end of the film’s shoot.

The actress’ mother also pointed out that they had asked the makers not to waste reels and let her practice her lines and actions in her room in the evening, as she was often scolded for making mistakes. Eventually, she started getting things right, and that’s when the crew appreciated her. Madhu Chopra also revealed that during the filming for Thamizhan, Priyanka also started enjoying acting.

The rest, as they say, is history. The actress has since then gone on to feature in Hindi and English films. She has garnered an international reputation for her acting, and enjoys a worldwide fanbase as well.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently working on two English films. Her first project is Head of State, helmed by Ilya Naishuller. It features Idris Elba, John Cena, Jack Quaid, and others in crucial roles. She is also supposed to appear in the action drama film The Bluff, featuring Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and others.

As for Thalapathy Vijay, the actor is currently working on his final film, Jana Nayagan, helmed by H Vinoth. Touted to be a political action film, the film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj and more in crucial roles. The film is expected to hit the silver screens later this year.