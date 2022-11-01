Priyathama Kusalama to Mundhinam: 5 romantic songs that are a perfect companion for winters

It's winter, time for snuggling in warm clothes and blankets, which also calls for romantic mood. The chilly weather brings the people in love closer with cuddles and kisses. So what better than music as companion to set the mood right? Well, don't worry if you do not have a partner also, romantic music still plays your soulful companion. We have compiled some South Indian hits and classic romantic tracks that are perfect for this weather. They will help you to resonate with your love story, recollect the best memories and set the mood right. So put on these romantic tracks on your speaker and hold your partner close in arms and heart.

Yeto Velipoindi Manasu from Ninne Ninne Pelladatha This classic of Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu from Ninne Ninne Pelladatha is one of the best Telugu romantic songs in Telugu. It also features magical chemistry between the lead actors and will surely make you feel single. Sung by Rajesh Krishnan, it struck the right chord and will keep you humming.



Enna Solla Pogirai from Kandukondain Kandukondain Ajith Kumar is not just an action hero but a romance King. His soulful eyes as he swoons the hearts of everyone is a treat to eyes. If AR Rahman's music doesn't touch your soul then nothing else will. We do love this song and it is a must add to the playlist. Perfect to reminisce your lover as the chilled air touches your face.

Rathein from Love Action Drama Sung by Narayani Gopan and Shaan Rahman, Rathein song is from Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara’s Love Action Drama. Composed by Shaan Rahman, the song was penned by Preeti Nambiar. The song will take your heart on a roller coaster ride.



Mundhinam from Vaaranam Aayiram Does this song, Mundhinam in Tamil and Monna Kanipinchavu in Telugu, really need an introduction? The lyrics, chemistry, and Suriya's romance will make you want a such beautiful love story. It is one of the most popular classic romantic South in the South. Penned by Veturi Sundararama Murthy, the music is composed by Harris Jayaraj, and sung by Naresh Iyer and Prashanthini.

Priyathama Neevachata Kusalama from Guna Priyathama Neevachata Kusalama is another classic song that should be missed at any cost. The original version is of Kamal Haasan but the new version of Nani and Samantha from Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu is also good and heart-touching. Flirting with your girl in a song is a nice way right? SP Balasubrahmanyam's voice will make your heart and soul happy in this chilly weather.