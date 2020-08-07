  • facebook
Producer Allu Aravind looking for scriptwriters for an upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the producer is looking for writers to work on the film with Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR in the lead.
4432 reads Mumbai
The latest buzz in the south film industry is that the well-known producer Allu Aravind is looking for good scriptwriters to work on an upcoming film which will reportedly have southern star Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR. There is no official word out yet about this project. But, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the producer is looking for writers to work on the film with Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR in the lead. The news reports further state that the producer Allu Aravind who is southern actor Allu Arjun's father, has also got a nod from both the lead stars for the upcoming drama.

There is no update as to what the backdrop of the film will be like. But, news reports, strongly suggest that both Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR will be seen as lead actors in the upcoming film which is backed by producer Allu Aravind. The southern actor Mahesh Babu is basking in the glory of his blockbuster hit, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Telugu star will also feature as the lead in the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film will be helmed by ace south director Parasuram.

On the other hand, Jr NTR will be seen in the lead in the highly anticipated drama, called RRR. This film is helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The film, RRR will also feature actor cum producer Ram Charan in the lead. The much-awaited drama RRR is expected to be a period film.

