Producer and politician J Anbazhagan trolls Rajinikanth; Shares his morphed photo on Twitter

Politician and producer J Anbazhagan took a dig at Rajinikanth's recent controversy about his money lending practice and trolled the Darbar actor.

It has been widely talked in the last few days that Rajinikanth lends money for interest. Clarifying this news, few statements surfaced from Rajinikanth’s side stating that he only lent money to his close friends who were in need of money. Rajinikanth, while interacting with media yesterday, stated that he has always been an honest taxpayer and that he would never involve in illegal trade practice.

J Anbazhagan, who is a film producer and an actor, took to Twitter and trolled Rajinikanth by morphing his photo. He added a skull cap and sindoor on his forehead, and made his regular photo look like a money lender in Tamil Nadu. Sharing the photo, Anbazhagan took to Twitter, and replied to a news article which had a report on Rajinikanth’s next film.

Meanwhile, controversies are mounting on Rajinikanth’s income tax issue. Initially, it was said that the Kaala actor was supposed to pay a fine of Rs 66 lakh. Later, he refused to pay the said amount and stated that he has paid his taxes without any due. While the Income Tax officials were pressing the actor to pay the amount, the case has suddenly been withdrawn. Now the superstar is debt free. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, during a media interaction, stated that CAA would not cause any harm to Indian Muslims. This statement is being criticized by Tamil Nadu politicians including opposition party leader MK Stalin. The DMK president stated that Rajinikanth would change his stand, if he knew about the effects of Citizenship Amendment Act.

Credits :Twitter

Read More