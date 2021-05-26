Producer Annamreddy Krishna Kumar passes away two days before his film Anukoni Athidhi's release

Annamreddy Krishna Kumar's sudden demise has come as a huge shock to the celebs in the industry. Last week, Telugu publicist and producer BA Raju passed away in Hyderabad.

Telugu film producer Annamreddy Krishna Kumar passed away today, May 26 due to cardiac arrest. He took his last breathe in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of the morning. Director Surender Reddy took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt condolence note to Krishna Kumar's family. He wrote, "It's really disheartening to learn of Producer Kumar garu's demise. A very positive person and a well-wisher of mine. You will be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

Annamreddy Krishna Kumar is backing the upcoming psychological thriller film, Anukoni Athidhi. Starring Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi and directed by Vivek, the film is a dubbed version of the 2019 Malayalam film Athiran. The film will be streaming from May 28th and unfortunately, the producer passed away just two days before Anukoni Athidhi's release.

It's really disheartening to learn of Producer Kumar garu's demise. A very positive person and a well-wisher of mine. You will be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/INDWgJG2BH — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) May 26, 2021

Annamreddy Krishna Kumar's sudden demise has come as a huge shock to the celebs in the industry. Last week, Telugu publicist and producer BA Raju passed away in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni and many others took to Twitter and offered condolences to BA Raju's family.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Not able to process the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I've known him since my childhood. We travelled together for many years and I worked with him very closely. A thorough professional and a gentleman at heart who was immensely passionate about cinema. Our family meant the world to him. A monumental loss for our family and the media fraternity. May your soul rest in peace! Raju garu, you will be terribly missed. Sending love and strength to his son in these tough times (sic)."

