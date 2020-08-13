Producer of Anushka Shetty's film Nishabdham shares a post hinting at an OTT release for the thriller

The producer shared a poll on his Twitter account asking the fans to vote, as to where would they like to see the film. The fans voted with 56 per cent for the OTT option.

The latest news update about the Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham states that producer Kona Venkat is looking at an OTT release for the much-awaited film. The producer shared a poll on his Twitter account asking the fans to vote, as to where would they like to see the film. The three options that the producer gave in the poll were, theatres, OTT and anywhere. The fans voted with 56 per cent for OTT. The producer then shared a message stating that he is thankful for the response the fans have given via the Twitter poll. Kona Venkat wrote in his tweet, "We Thank you for ur feedback. We will do our best to satisfy everyone and ur co-operation is very valuable to our team."

The film, Nishabdham is touted to be a thriller. The Baahubali actress will be essaying the role of a mute artist named Sakshi. The thriller will also feature actress Shalini Pandey in a key role. The teaser of the suspense thriller was unveiled by the makers some time ago. The fans and film audiences loved every aspect of Nishabdham's teaser. The story line of the Anushka Shetty starrer looks intriguing and has managed to keep the audience members engaged to the very end.

Check out the tweet:

We Thank you for ur feedback.. We will do our best to satisfy everyone and ur co-operation is very valuable to our team pic.twitter.com/uh5giD042R — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) August 11, 2020

The news reports, previously stated that the lead actress was not happy with the film's release getting delayed. The reports also stated that the makers will wait till the theatres re-open. But, now looks like the producer might change their decision.

