Producer Dil Raju buys the distribution rights of Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi?

The news reports state that producer Dil Raju has assured the makers of Good Luck Sakhi that he will make sure that the film's remaining portions are shot on time and not let any lack of funds act as a hindrance.

If reports are to believed then south producer Dil Raju has bought the distribution rights of actress Keerthy Suresh's film, called Good Luck Sakhi. The latest news reports suggest that the producers of Good Luck Sakhi, Shravya Varma, and Sudheer Chandra had already spent half of the film's budget so far. The work on the film is only half done and the producers feel that the budget needs a boost as the remaining portions of the film might need more funds after the filming work resumes post the Coronavirus lockdown.

The news reports state that producer Dil Raju has assured that he will make sure that the film's remaining portions are shot on time and not let any lack of funds act as a hindrance. The southern beauty Keerthy Suresh has some interesting projects coming up. The sultry siren will be seen in films like Miss India, Rang De, Penguin, and Rajinikanth starrer, Annaatthe. Recently, the south siren Keerthy Suresh announced on her Instagram handle that the south flick, Annaatthe will hit the big screens on the eve of Pongal 2021. The fans and film audiences are very excited about the Rajinikanth starrer and are looking forward to hearing more about the film.

The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen in a key role in the highly anticipated film, Annaatthe. News reports also state that Keerthy's film, Rang De has finished 70 percent if its work, and hence makers are waiting for the lockdown to get over to complete the work on the film.

