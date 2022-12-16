Producer Dil Raju faces backlash for comparing Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar

Movie buffs are in for a treat this Pongal as they will get to see not one but two major releases with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. Both the leading men of the South will be clashing at the box office soon. Well-known producer Dil Raju recently sparked a huge debate on social media among the fans of both stars.

Talking during a recent media interaction, Dil Raju was reportedly quoted saying that Thalapthy Vijay is a bigger factor than Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu and hence it will not be wrong to ask producer Udhayanidhi Stalin to provide more screens for Varisu as opposed to Thunivu. Dil Raju received a lot of backlash from netizens for his remark. The fans of Ajith Kumar definitely do not agree with the producer's statement.