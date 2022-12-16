Producer Dil Raju faces backlash for comparing Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar
Well-known producer Dil Raju was recently trolled for comparing two of the biggest stars in the South, Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar.
Movie buffs are in for a treat this Pongal as they will get to see not one but two major releases with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. Both the leading men of the South will be clashing at the box office soon. Well-known producer Dil Raju recently sparked a huge debate on social media among the fans of both stars.
Talking during a recent media interaction, Dil Raju was reportedly quoted saying that Thalapthy Vijay is a bigger factor than Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu and hence it will not be wrong to ask producer Udhayanidhi Stalin to provide more screens for Varisu as opposed to Thunivu. Dil Raju received a lot of backlash from netizens for his remark. The fans of Ajith Kumar definitely do not agree with the producer's statement.
Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu
Thalapthy Vijay will be seen sharing screen space with Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna in the project touted to be a light-hearted family entertainer. Made under the direction of filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally, Varisu talks about a happy-go-lucky youngster, played by Thalapathy Vijay who ends up taking over his father’s massive business empire under some unfavorable circumstances.
Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu
On the other hand, Ajith Kumar will play the lead in the forthcoming action entertainer Thunivu. Billed as a heist thriller, Manju Warrier has been roped in as the leading lady of the movie. The venture marks Ajith Kumar’s third association with director H Vinoth after hits like Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. The much-awaited drama will also see Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran in key roles, along with others. Thunivu will be financed by the production banner Lyca Productions, who will also back Ajith Kumar's 62nd drama with director Vignesh Shivan, AK 62.
