Producer Dil Raju hints at a collab with Rajinikanth and Yash?

Sri Venkateswara Creations is one of the leading production houses in Telugu cinema for many years now. The company owned by Dil Raju has been behind some of the biggest blockbusters in various languages like Maharshi, Fidaa, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, and countless other box office successes and including the recently produced Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. The production house has clearly worked with many of the biggest superstars in the country like Vijay, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and many other major players. In a recent tweet fans Q&A on the official handle of Sri Venkateswara Creations hinted at a giant collaboration in the future that has got the fans all excited. This one update will see the union of the two biggest iconic forces if the reports are to be believed.

A possible film with Superstar Rajinikanth and Yash?

During the Twitter Q&A open to all fans regarding all things produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, in between all the questions posed at the space, two questions got the most attention. One of the followers asked whether the production houses will be working with Yash, after the thundering success of the KGF franchise. The official Twitter handle responded positively to the question and raised expectations for Yash 19, his follow-up release to KGF films. However, the Twitter thread went on to create a lot of buzz to the questions of another fan who asked for a possible collaboration of the production house with none other than Superstar Rajinikanth. The response has got fans of both stars excited as the production handle just confirmed their upcoming films to feature both of them together alongside each other. There were also reports that this is with regard to two different films negating signs of any union.

Future projects

The tweet is going viral now, considering the clout that Dil Raju’s production house wields on mainstream Southern cinema. Sri Venkateswara Creations is one of the few remaining names in the industry that can pull off the resources and logistics required to mount a giant project to accommodate the two stars. There have not been any other updates from the production house as to the particulars of the project but fans are excited about a possible union. Dil Raju is currently producing Shankar’s Game Changer starring Ram Charan. He is also one of the producers of Samantha’s latest release Shaakuntalam. We will be getting more updates in the coming days about the specifics of the promised project.

