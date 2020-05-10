Producer Dil Raju to marry today in Nizamabad amid lockdown; Says 'Its now time to restart my personal life'

Producer and distributor, Dil Raju has found someone special in his life and is getting married today in Nizamabad amid lockdown. Read to know more.

National Award-winning Indian film producer and distributor, Dil Raju is all set to restart his life again on a personal level. The Jaanu producer has found someone special in his life and is getting married today in Nizamabad amid lockdown. According to media reports, the wedding will take place in the night at a temple in Nizamabad owned by the family. Only a few family members and around 10 guests will grace the wedding. Sharing the news with his fans, Dil Raju wrote, "With the world coming to a standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on a professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well."

Well, the Tollywood producer is looking forward to things getting back normal in his life. Dil Raju's partner is said to be from the Brahmin community and has no connection from the film industry. The producer's only daughter got married and since then, he has been living his life alone. Dil Raju's first wife passed away a few years ago. Meanwhile, he is busy with his upcoming Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan. The film is a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink.

Over the years, Dil Raju has produced successful films such as Dil, Arya, Bhadra, Bommarillu, Parugu, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Brindavanam, Mr Perfect, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Yevadu, Sathamanam Bhavati among many.

Read his full statement here:

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×