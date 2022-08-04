Producer Dil Raju shares update on withhold of Telugu movies shoot; Deets inside

The Telugu film industry has halted shootings from August 1 till further notice. On July 30, The Producers Council shared a press note to announce the halt of Tollywood movies till they come up with workable resolutions. Now, a new update has been shared by the Council Guild regarding the strike of shootings.

Dil Raju, who is part of the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild, said that they are discussing all the issues with the Telangana State Film Chamber and there is no conflict between them. The producer also said that the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce is working on the problems for the film industry and explained that the shooting of all the films has stopped at present, the problems will be resolved soon and the shooting will start.

Last week, Producers Council shared a press on withhold of shooting, which read, "Post-Pandemic with the changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it has become important for producers to discuss all the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers."

Meanwhile, noted film producer Dil Raju reportedly clarified that he refrained from shooting any Telugu movie in view of ATFPG’s call to stop shooting from Monday. He, however, stated that the shoot of his upcoming Tamil movie starring actor Vijay was underway.

Also Read: Telugu cinema to stop shooting from August 1; Deets inside

The Telugu cinema industry has been trying to recover since the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. Except for biggies like RRR, and Pushpa, many movies have lackluster responses at the box office. The producers cited high ticket prices and the introduction of OTT platforms as major reasons for the fall down. The producers have also jointly decided that they will release any new movie on the OTT platforms only after 10 weeks of its theatrical release, to avoid revenue loss