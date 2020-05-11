Producer Dil Raju ties the knot amid lockdown, Check out their FIRST PHOTOS from the wedding

Dil Raju tied the knot yesterday in Nizamabad amid lockdown. The first photos from his wedding are out and the newlyweds look happy like never before.

Producer and distributor Dil Raju, whose wife passed away in 2017 due to cardiac arrest, has restarted his life again on a personal front. Dil Raju tied the knot yesterday in Nizamabad amid lockdown. The first photos from his wedding are out and the newlyweds look happy like never before. The Jaanu producer found love again last year and decided to restart his life. Ahead of his wedding, Dil Raju released a statement, which was posted on Sri Venkateswara Creations' Twitter page. In his statement, he mentioned about turning over a new leaf and restarting his personal life on a happy note.

Dil Raju's statement read as "With the world coming to standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervour of hope, it’s now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note."

One can see in the photos, the couple looks happy and beautiful together. While Dil Raju is seen in a white mundu and shirt, his ladylove picked traditional South Indian look for the wedding. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their close family members.

Dil Raju's partner is said to be from the Brahmin community and has no connection from the film industry. The producer's only daughter is already married.

Over the years, Dil Raju has produced successful films such as Dil, Arya, Bhadra, Bommarillu, Parugu, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Brindavanam, Mr Perfect, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Yevadu, Fidaa, Sathamanam Bhavati among many.

His upcoming projects are V starring Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari. He is also working on Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of Hindi film, Pink.

Congratulations to the couple for their new beginning!

Credits :Twitter

