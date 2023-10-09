Producer Dil Raju’s father Shyam Sundar Reddy passes away at 80

Tragedy struck film producer Dil Raju's household as his father, Shyam Sundar Reddy passed away. Shyam Sundar Reddy breathed his last on Monday, October 9, due to age-related ailments. He was 80. For the unversed, Dil Raju is one of the most experienced producers, having been in the industry for over 20 years now. Most of the films that he has bankrolled have gone on to become cult classics as well.

The news of the star producer’s father's passing has been shared by the PR team of Dil Raju’s production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations. As reported by M9 news, the PR team released a statement which read: “A tragedy in Mr. Dil Raju’s family. His father has passed his last breath a few minutes ago (sic.)”

It is reported that the last rites of Shyam Sundar Reddy will be held on October 10, in the presence of close family members.

The Pinkvilla team extends its deepest condolences at this hour of grief for the family. May Dil Raju and his family have the strength to deal with this intimate loss.