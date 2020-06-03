Producer Ishari K Ganesh reveals Nayanthara & Prabhudheva not associated with Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja

Now, a report in India Today suggests that Ishari K Ganesh has said that the film Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja has been shelved and that Nayanthara and Prabhudheva are in no way associated with the film.

The south film producer Ishari K Ganesh who had launched the film, Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja in the year 2017, told IndiaToday.com that the film has been shelved. The film reportedly had south actors Vishal and Karthi in the lead. But, now, the producer reveals that the film was initially planned in such a way that Prabhudheva would be directing the film. After some time, news reports suggested that Darbar actress Nayanthara would be playing the lead in the film, Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja.

Now, a report in India Today suggests that Ishari K Ganesh has said that the film Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja has been shelved and that Nayanthara and Prabhudheva are in no way associated with the film. But, the fans were hoping that the film might get back on track. But, the producer has clearly stated that the film may not see the light of the day. This might be sad news for the fans and film audiences who were eager to see Nayanthara and Prabhudheva collaborate on a film. The duo was romantically linked in the past.

But, news reports suggested that after the alleged couple parted ways, there is no way they would collaborate on a film together. It was previously reported that Sayyeshaa Saigal was finalized to play the female lead. The producer was planning to utilize the profits made by the film if it were made to build an office for the South Indian Film Artistes Association.

(ALSO READ: Nayanthara and Prabhudheva's Love Story: From the couple's full fledged romance to why they parted ways)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×