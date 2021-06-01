Producer KL Narayana REACTS to rumours of teaming up with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's mega project

KL Narayana in an interview revealed that he is waiting for Rajamouli's go-ahead to work on the project starring Mahesh Babu.

After RRR, SS Rajamouli will begin with his next project that will feature superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film has been the talk of the town and moviegoers can't wait to know what's next in store for them. Pinkvilla was the first to report that the film is set in a space that neither Mahesh Babu nor Rajamouli have ever tried before. The script is written by Rajamouli's father K.V Vijayendra Prasad. Meanwhile, producer KL Narayana has reacted to rumours of him teaming with Mahesh Babu and Baahubali director for the upcoming mega project.

KL Narayana in an interview revealed that he is waiting for Rajamouli's go-ahead to work on the project. "I told Rajamouli to inform me whenever he is ready and I am just waiting for his call," told the senior producer. The producer was further asked to give clarity about the rumours of film to have a South Africa backdrop. "I myself do not have any idea about the story and how come anyone else spread the news about the film’s story. There is no truth in the speculations in circulation," replied KL Narayana.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reached out to writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and he confirmed the news of having a South Africa backdrop. He said, "It’s too early to talk about it right now, but yes, I am trying to explore the African Forest Adventure space (for Mahesh Babu film). It’s not yet finalized, but I am trying to crack this space at the moment. The timelines of shoot are not fixed as of now, but the film is happening next."

