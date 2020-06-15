  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair passes away in Kerala at the age of 83

Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair passed away today in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. The producer was also known to be a prominent screenwriter.
9557 reads Mumbai
South,Kulathoor Bhaskaran NairProducer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair passes away in Kerala at the age of 83
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Well-known south producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair passed away today in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. The producer was also known to be a prominent screenwriter. The southern producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair and Adoor Gopalakrishnan were known for the contributions they made towards the films in Kerala. Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair was known for films like, Swayamvaram and Kodiyettam. Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair was considered to be a pioneer in Malayalam cinema. The south Producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran has worked on many prominent films.

The late producer also worked at the State Industry Department. Later on, Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair quit the job and founded the Chirtalekha Film Society. The producer and screenwriter was the MD of the Chirtalekha Film Society. Swayamvaram by Kulathoor Bhaskaran gave a massive boost to the Malayalam film industry in the year 1972. The south drama titled Swayamvaram, was also showcased at the Moscow International Film Festival in the year 1972. The late producer had passed out from Gandhigram Rural University in Rural Services.

Kulathoor Bhaskaran's film, Swayamvaram also managed to get the best feature film, the best director, best actor, and the best cinematographer wins at the National Awards. Sharada won the award in the Best Actor category which proved to be a massive turning point in the actor's career.

(ALSO READ: Allu Arjun deeply saddened by Sushant Singh Rajput's demise; Says 'I am still in shock & disbelief')

Credits :republicworld.com

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement