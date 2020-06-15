Producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair passes away in Kerala at the age of 83

Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair passed away today in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. The producer was also known to be a prominent screenwriter.

Well-known south producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair passed away today in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. The producer was also known to be a prominent screenwriter. The southern producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair and Adoor Gopalakrishnan were known for the contributions they made towards the films in Kerala. Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair was known for films like, Swayamvaram and Kodiyettam. Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair was considered to be a pioneer in Malayalam cinema. The south Producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran has worked on many prominent films.

The late producer also worked at the State Industry Department. Later on, Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair quit the job and founded the Chirtalekha Film Society. The producer and screenwriter was the MD of the Chirtalekha Film Society. Swayamvaram by Kulathoor Bhaskaran gave a massive boost to the Malayalam film industry in the year 1972. The south drama titled Swayamvaram, was also showcased at the Moscow International Film Festival in the year 1972. The late producer had passed out from Gandhigram Rural University in Rural Services.

Kulathoor Bhaskaran's film, Swayamvaram also managed to get the best feature film, the best director, best actor, and the best cinematographer wins at the National Awards. Sharada won the award in the Best Actor category which proved to be a massive turning point in the actor's career.

