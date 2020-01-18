Producer of Maanaadu releases STR’s workout video; Goosebumps guaranteed

Producer of STR's next film Maadaanu, Suresh Kamatchi, took to Twitter and poster a video of the actor working out for the film.

Suresh Kamatchi, who is producing STR’s next film, Maanaadu, took to Twitter and posted a video, in which Simbu can be seen sweating it out. One cannot help but notice the physical transformation that the actor has achieved in a short span of time. The movie, which is all set to go on floors soon, has Hero star Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. Premgi Amaran, Baradhi Raja, Karunakaran, SA Chandrasekar have been roped in to play key roles in the film. Recently, Suresh Kamatchi revealed in his social media space that the music for the film will be composed by AR Rahman, and Stunt Siva has been roped in to choreograph stunt sequences. Richard M Nathan will be cranking the camera.

Maanaadu marks the maiden collaboration of STR and Venkat Prabhu and it is touted to be a political-thriller. Earlier, when Simbu had issues with the producer, the film did not take off initially. However, the makers recently sorted out the issue with STR and announced that the film will go on floors as planned.

Meanwhile, Venkat Prabhu took to Twitter and posted a video, requesting the fans to suggest names for STR in the film. The director also stated that the finalized name will be revealed on STR’s birthday. In the video, Venkat Prabhu has also stated that they will reveal the name of one more star cast, who will be seen in a major role in the film, on a different day. While it was rumoured that Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep will be seen as the villain in the movie, the actor denied the claim on social media. It is being speculated that Arvind Swamy will be seen as the baddie in the film.

