Producer Manickam Narayanan accuses Ajith Kumar of cheating; Calls him 'not a gentleman'

Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest superstars in the Tamil film industry. Despite being the box office king with superhit films, He is known for being humble and down to earth. However, producer Manickam Narayanan said in a recent interaction that Ajith is nothing like that. He accused the actor of taking money and not returning him to date.

After Sudeep, Ajith accused of cheating

Narayanan spoke to Tamil media and slammed Ajith Kumar for cheating on him. He quoted saying, "Ajith borrowed money from me many years back as he wanted to send his parents on a holiday to Malaysia. He told me then that he would do a film for me and we could adjust this amount with his salary. However, to date, he has not returned the money nor done a film for me. He has not spoken about this at all in all these years. He calls himself a gentleman, but he's not!"

The producer further added that he is very close to the actor's wife Shalini, many years ago. Narayanan also said, "He has a very good family and he is earning Rs 50 crores and more for every film. What is the need for him to cheat people?" He also shared that apart from him producers like AM Rathnam also faced losses due to producing Ajith films and never helped them out till now.

Narayanan had reportedly brought the issue into the headlines several times over the years. However, Ajith is yet to respond to the claims. Earlier, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep has also been accused of the same incident. A producer claimed that the actor evaded him after taking remuneration to do a film.

Professional front

Ajith Kumar teamed up with director Magizh Thirumeni for his next. The film is titled VidaaMuyarchi and said to be an action film. The cast of the film is yet to be announced. Along with Anirudh as the music composer, Nirav Shah is the cinematographer and Gopi Prasaanna will look after the design team. More details about the plot, cast, and crew will be announced in the coming days.



