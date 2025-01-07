Producer Naga Vamsi clarifies he wasn’t disrespecting Boney Kapoor or Bollywood; says Karan Johar is his ‘inspiration’

Lucky Bhaskar producer Naga Vamsi recently hit the headlines after his roundtable interview with Boney Kapoor on Galatta Plus. After his take on Bollywood cinema and debate with the producer stormed the internet, the producer has clarified his statement.

In a conversation with Telugu 360, the prominent Telugu producer conveyed that he does not have any ill will towards Boney Kapoor or Bollywood. Speaking in detail, Naga Vamsi said, “If they believe I disrespected Boney, I am sorry. I never wanted to disrespect anyone, especially Bollywood. As a South Indian, I was just proud of the kind of work we have done post-COVID.”

Highlighting how he is a fan of Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, the producer claimed popular filmmaker Karan Johar to be his inspiration. He added, “Karan Johar is my inspiration for coming into films, not any other Telugu director. Ever since I watched Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, I knew I wanted to make a rich-looking film like that someday.”

Talking more about the interview, Vamsi clarified how people on the internet dissected him, from the way he was sitting to the way he spoke. However, the producer claimed that after the interview, both he and Boney Kapoor were fine.

The producer also added that as many films in India, including RRR, Baahubali, Kantara, Animal, and Jawan, were made by South Indian directors, he was just pointing out how they performed. Additionally, Vamsi said that he was just proud of it and wasn’t arrogant.

For those unclear, producer Naga Vamsi found himself in flak after his conversation with leading producer Boney Kapoor in a recent interview. During the interview, the producer said, “We, South Indians, have changed the way Bollywood looks at cinema. Because, you guys, were stuck in making films for people in just Bandra and Juhu.” This led to a heated debate between both producers.

