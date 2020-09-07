Producer Naga Vamsi DENIES rumours on Venkatesh Daggubati and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director’s collaboration

It was rumoured sometimes back that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas will be directing Venkatesh Daggubati's next film.

One of the biggest superhit movies of the year is Tollywood’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the film turned out to be the biggest grosser of all times, even though it had locked horns with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. A few days back, it was reported that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’s director Trivikram Srinivas will be joining hands with Venkatesh Daggubati for his next directorial venture. This news was caught up like wild fire and it was shared by the fans wildly.

However, to the disappointment of Tollywood fans, producer Naga Vamsi has now cleared the air stating that the collaboration is not happening under his banner and he stated that the rumours are fake. He also urged the fans to note that any update about films under his production company will be announced on the official Twitter handle only. He wrote on his Twitter space, “We can understand your excitement regarding a #Trivikram garu and #Venkatesh garu film.”

We can understand your excitement regarding a #Trivikram garu and #Venkatesh garu film. But the rumours about #Venky75 are fake. We will announce any updates regarding our next projects on our official handles only. Kindly follow & stay tuned!@haarikahassine — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) September 6, 2020

He added, “But the rumours about #Venky75 are fake. We will announce any updates regarding our next projects on our official handles only. Kindly follow & stay tuned.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Venkatesh Daggubati will be next seen in Narappa, which is the Tollywood remake of super hit Tamil film Asuran. It was reported recently that the makers are all set to resume with the shooting in the month of October.

